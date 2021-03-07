 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Public Library to reopen to public March 15
0 comments
top story

Bristol Public Library to reopen to public March 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square
COVID-19 logo

The Bristol Public Library will soon open to the public as COVID-19 virus transmission decreases in the region.

The main downtown library and the Avoca branch will open on March 15. The main library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Avoca location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

“This will allow both locations to serve the public and to have time to clean surfaces in order to reduce the chance of COVID-19 virus transmission,” said Executive Director Tonia Kestner.

Patrons are asked to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing, according to a news release. Public computers will be available for 60 minutes use. Additionally, Avoca will be limiting the number of people using the library to 10 or less at a time due to the smaller space.

Kestner expressed hope that these restrictions would soon be eased over the next few months if the infection rates continue to decline.

“We’re encouraging people to think of visits as quick stops, to be able to come in and browse but not to linger,” she said. “We want people to have access, but we also want to keep our community safe. It’s a balancing act.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Both locations will continue to provide curbside service.

Since May 2020, people have checked nearly 110,000 books and other items at the main location and 13,000 at Avoca.

“We’re very grateful for all the community support,” Kestner said.

Starting March 15, the library will be forgiving all overdue fines for 30 days. Those with books out can bring them in without fear of being charged.

Additionally, the library has decided to hold a food drive at the same time to benefit both the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emergency Food Pantry.

“Food insecurity is a real problem in this area, made worse by the pandemic,” Kestner said. “We’re already providing food for thought, so it seems fitting that we should also provide some food for the stomach.”

Donations should be of non-perishable items. Boxed or bagged items should be unopened, and nothing should be expired. Collection bins will be available at both Main and Avoca.

“We’re going to have a lot going on in the next few weeks,” Kestner said. “The staff is excited at the prospect of being open to the public.”

For more information, visit the library’s website at www.bristol-library.org or call the library at 276-645-8780.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Watch Now: Related Video

Senate passes Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Virus variant reaches Southwest Virginia

A more contagious — and possibly more dangerous — strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been identified in several Southwest Virginia residents, and none has traveled recently, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts