Bristol Public Library to reopen to public March 15

The Bristol Public Library will soon open to the public as COVID-19 virus transmission decreases in the region.

The main downtown library and the Avoca branch will open on March 15. The main library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Avoca location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

“This will allow both locations to serve the public and to have time to clean surfaces in order to reduce the chance of COVID-19 virus transmission,” said Executive Director Tonia Kestner.

Patrons are asked to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing, according to a news release. Public computers will be available for 60 minutes use. Additionally, Avoca will be limiting the number of people using the library to 10 or less at a time due to the smaller space.

Kestner expressed hope that these restrictions would soon be eased over the next few months if the infection rates continue to decline.

“We’re encouraging people to think of visits as quick stops, to be able to come in and browse but not to linger,” she said. “We want people to have access, but we also want to keep our community safe. It’s a balancing act.”

