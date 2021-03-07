Bristol Public Library to reopen to public March 15

The Bristol Public Library will soon open to the public as COVID-19 virus transmission decreases in the region.
The main downtown library and the Avoca branch will open on March 15. The main library will be open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Avoca location will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Monday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
“This will allow both locations to serve the public and to have time to clean surfaces in order to reduce the chance of COVID-19 virus transmission,” said Executive Director Tonia Kestner.
Patrons are asked to wear masks and continue to practice social distancing, according to a news release. Public computers will be available for 60 minutes use. Additionally, Avoca will be limiting the number of people using the library to 10 or less at a time due to the smaller space.
Kestner expressed hope that these restrictions would soon be eased over the next few months if the infection rates continue to decline.
“We’re encouraging people to think of visits as quick stops, to be able to come in and browse but not to linger,” she said. “We want people to have access, but we also want to keep our community safe. It’s a balancing act.”
Both locations will continue to provide curbside service.
Since May 2020, people have checked nearly 110,000 books and other items at the main location and 13,000 at Avoca.
“We’re very grateful for all the community support,” Kestner said.
Starting March 15, the library will be forgiving all overdue fines for 30 days. Those with books out can bring them in without fear of being charged.
Additionally, the library has decided to hold a food drive at the same time to benefit both the Second Harvest Food Bank and the Emergency Food Pantry.
“Food insecurity is a real problem in this area, made worse by the pandemic,” Kestner said. “We’re already providing food for thought, so it seems fitting that we should also provide some food for the stomach.”
Donations should be of non-perishable items. Boxed or bagged items should be unopened, and nothing should be expired. Collection bins will be available at both Main and Avoca.
“We’re going to have a lot going on in the next few weeks,” Kestner said. “The staff is excited at the prospect of being open to the public.”
For more information, visit the library’s website at www.bristol-library.org or call the library at 276-645-8780.