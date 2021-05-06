 Skip to main content
Bristol Public Library to offer vaccines every Thursday in May
Bristol Public Library to offer vaccines every Thursday in May

BRISTOL, Va. — The Mount Rogers Health District and Bristol Public Library will host COVID-19 vaccine clinics every Thursday in May, starting today.

The clinics are scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., according to a written statement. The Moderna vaccine will be available. Clinics will also be held May 13, May 20 and May 27.

“The Bristol Public Library is thrilled to partner with the Mount Rogers Health District to offer this service to the community,” said Garry Wakely, the library’s program and marketing coordinator.

The Moderna vaccine is approved for those 18 and older. Individuals with specific medical concerns or questions should consult their health care provider about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are excited to give COVID-19 vaccines in the heart of downtown Bristol,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, health director. “With the spread of variants in our region, it is more important than ever to get your vaccine to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.”

The clinic will be held at the main library at 701 Goode St. in Bristol, Virginia. Appointments are preferred but are not required. To schedule an appointment, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/appointments/ or call the Bristol City Health Department at 276-642-7335.

