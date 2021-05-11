Bristol Public Library to become fine-free

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Public Library cardholders will no longer have to fear overdue penalties come July 1.

“It’s hard on people anyhow to make it, period,” said Executive Director Tonia Kestner. “The pandemic made it worse money-wise.”

Libraries across the country have begun to retire overdue fines in recent years, including six libraries in Virginia and two in Tennessee, according to the Urban Libraries Council. Libraries, typically, transition into fine-free policies due to the roadblocks fees create for low-income residents in search of free services.

In 2019, a report from the San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Financial Justice Project found overdue fines disproportionately affect low-income patrons.

That same year, the American Library Association passed a resolution that designated fines as “a form of social inequity” and encouraged libraries to eliminate them.

“Overdue fines really put pressure on working families and lower income families, too, and it’s just a barrier to access,” Kestner said.