Bristol Public Library to become fine-free

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Public Library cardholders will no longer have to fear overdue penalties come July 1.
“It’s hard on people anyhow to make it, period,” said Executive Director Tonia Kestner. “The pandemic made it worse money-wise.”
Libraries across the country have begun to retire overdue fines in recent years, including six libraries in Virginia and two in Tennessee, according to the Urban Libraries Council. Libraries, typically, transition into fine-free policies due to the roadblocks fees create for low-income residents in search of free services.
In 2019, a report from the San Francisco Public Library and the San Francisco Financial Justice Project found overdue fines disproportionately affect low-income patrons.
That same year, the American Library Association passed a resolution that designated fines as “a form of social inequity” and encouraged libraries to eliminate them.
“Overdue fines really put pressure on working families and lower income families, too, and it’s just a barrier to access,” Kestner said.
Under the forthcoming policy, once a book is checked out, it will renew two times if it is not returned by the due date. If it remains checked out, the cardholder will be charged for the price of the book plus a processing fee. The library card will be blocked - meaning the borrower cannot check out materials or use computers - until the problem is resolved. After 90 days, the account will be sent to collections if the total amount is over $50.
“Fine-free is not responsibility-free at the same time,” Kestner said.
However, if the items are returned in good condition after bills are sent out, in most cases, the charges will be waived.
One exception, however, lies with books on hold. Those books cannot be renewed, so if they are not returned by the due date, the borrower will be billed.
Other fees for damaged or lost materials will remain in place.
The library’s circulation department is working to remove all old fines, however, balances for lost or damaged items, or gift shop purchases, will remain.
As a revenue source, overdue fees account for less than 1 percent of the library’s overall budget, Kestner said.
“We’re not here to teach responsibility for, ‘Hey, you owe us 20 cents. You’re a day late,’” she said. “That’s not giving access to somebody. That’s an arbitrary number for being late a couple of days. That’s not what we’re about.”
Currently, overdue fines for books, CDs and audiobooks are 20 cents per day. Fines for one of the most common overdue materials, DVDs, are $1 per day.
The library will also make its curbside option a permanent service. The library began offering curbside service in May 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kestner said patrons, including those who are disabled, are using and enjoying the service.
