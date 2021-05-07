 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test
0 comments

Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — Tennesseans seeking to obtain a Boating Safety Education Certificate can do so by taking the required exam at the Bristol Public Library on May 15.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989, are required to carry the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency-issued certificate while on the water.

To schedule an exam, call 276-645-8790, or email jcc@bristol-library.org.

Those who cannot attend on the test date can reschedule during the Jones Creativity Center’s regular operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 6

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery
Latest Headlines

Father, son new owners of Damascus eatery

A father’s gift to his son is keeping the doors open at one of Damascus’ favorite eateries. When Damascus resident Nelson Diggs learned that Mojo’s Trailside Café & Coffee House was up for sale a few months ago, he sent a text to his son, Bobby Diggs, asking him if he’d like to operate his own restaurant.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts