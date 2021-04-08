 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test proctoring
0 comments

Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test proctoring

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Va. — Tennesseans seeking to obtain a Boating Safety Education Certificate can do so by taking the required exam in the Bristol Public Library on Saturday.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989 are required to carry the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency-issued certificate while on the water.

To schedule an exam time, call 276-645-8790 or email jcc@bristol-library.org.

Those who cannot attend on the test date can reschedule during the Jones Creativity Center’s regular operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 7

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance
Latest Headlines

Woman pleads guilty to money fraud in online romance

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia woman who pleaded guilty to fraudulently opening several bank accounts, depositing counterfeit checks and shipping large quantities of cash in a scam involving an online romance, was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts