Bristol Public Library offering Tennessee boat test proctoring

BRISTOL, Va. — Tennesseans seeking to obtain a Boating Safety Education Certificate can do so by taking the required exam in the Bristol Public Library on Saturday.

Those born after Jan. 1, 1989 are required to carry the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency-issued certificate while on the water.

To schedule an exam time, call 276-645-8790 or email jcc@bristol-library.org.

Those who cannot attend on the test date can reschedule during the Jones Creativity Center’s regular operating hours, which are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.