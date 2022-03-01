The Bristol Public Library has 10 Wi-Fi hotspots available to be checked out.

The hotspots were purchased through the federally-funded Emergency Connectivity Fund and can be used for patrons to access the internet.

Each hotspot may be checked out for up to a week and can connect multiple devices to the internet by using mobile phone signals.

“The school shutdowns during the pandemic really underscored the need for broadband access at home for so many of our patrons,” Bristol Public Library Executive Director Tonia Kestner said. “So much education went to online only that those without were really left behind. We hope to bridge that gap with these new hotspots.”

Anyone wishing to check out a hotspot may go to the checkout desk at the main library branch at 701 Goode Street Monday through Thursday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.