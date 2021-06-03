Bristol Public Library extending hours

“For the first time in over a year, we are able to return to our normal working hours,” Garry Wakely, program and marketing coordinator at the library, said in a news release.

The hours at the main library on Goode Street are: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 2-5 p.m. Sunday. The hours at the Avoca branch on Volunteer Parkway are: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday; and closed Sundays.