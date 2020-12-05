Bristol Public Library closes buildings amid virus spike

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Public Library closed its main and Avoca branches to the public Friday due to the local spike in COVID-19 cases, according to a library news release.
The library will still offer online services and curbside pickup, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the main branch and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Avoca branch, the release states.
More information about curbside pickup is available on the library’s website: www.bristol-library.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!