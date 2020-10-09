Bristol pro-police rally canceled over fears of a violent counterprotest

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Backs the Blue event set for this Saturday under the Bristol sign has been canceled because of concerns about potential violence, a post on the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee's Facebook page states.

Organizers of the event, including the Bristol Virginia Republican Committee, became aware that counterprotests were planned by regional groups, which were not named in the post. After “much deliberation,” organizers decided to cancel the event to avoid potentially putting local officers in “harm's way,” the post states.

“We have heard of regional groups, not associated with Bristol, that plan to protest our event. We fully support their right to voice their views, and some of their concerns do merit attention. However, recent events in which they have participated have turned violent. We do not want that in our city — we know our city is better than that,” the post states.