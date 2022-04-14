Bristol police officer shoots suspect during pursuit

A Bristol Tennessee police officer shot a suspect during a pursuit Thursday morning.

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, and officer was pursuing a suspect on foot after the man damaged his vehicle during a pursuit and attempted to continue by eluding authorities on foot.

The release says that it was during the foot pursuit that the officer was forced to defend himself and shot the suspect. The incident occurred around 9:35 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to the release, the suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement during the pursuit that began in Sullivan County. The release does not state why the suspect was being pursued or give the condition of the man following the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.