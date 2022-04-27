Bristol police officer found not guilty in murder case

A jury found Bristol, Virginia police officer Johnathan Brown not guilty of murder Wednesday following a six-day trial.

Brown was indicted for murder by a grand jury in May 2021 after shooting and killing a fleeing shooting suspect in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on the morning of March 30, 2021.

Heather Howard, Brown’s attorney, told the jury that he acted in self-defense and in accordance with his training when Jonathen Kohler decided to elude by car the four Bristol, Virginia police officers who were called to the motel for multiple calls of shots fired.

Kohler, 31, of Bristol, Tennessee, drove toward Brown, who fired his patrol rifle just five feet from the moving car, evidence showed.

Prosecutors in the case claimed Brown, 32, acted inappropriately and could have gotten out of the way of the vehicle. In closing arguments, Howard called much of the commonwealth’s claims in the case “red herrings” and “smoke and mirrors.”

It was later learned Kohler had fired the shots prompting the police response and also had a loaded handgun under the seat of his vehicle while officers questioned him before his attempt to flee. Kohler had also sent texts threatening to “shoot up” the motel, investigators found.

Brown declined immediate comment following the verdict.

