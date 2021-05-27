Bristol partners launch website to promote music

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Music partners from both sides of the state line gathered at the Paramount Center in downtown Bristol on Wednesday to announce a website geared toward revamping Bristol’s music scene and the Bristol Summer of ’21.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the summer of ‘21 music initiative,” said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. “Music is and has been such a vital part of both Bristol’s economies.”

The website, BristolSummerMusic.com, will feature upcoming events, musical artists and venues.

Some of the featured artists, concert series and venues of the Bristol Summer of ‘21 include Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Believe in Bristol’s Border Bash and The Bristol Hotel.

“I don’t have to tell why music is important and vital to Bristol, but I’m going to anyway,” joked Logan McCabe, who manages community outreach and engagement for Bristol Motor Speedway.

Although Bob Dillion was born 80 years ago this week, McCabe said, it was 14 years earlier in a warehouse in Bristol where country music was born. He was referring to the Bristol Sessions.

Despite the pandemic shutting down so many nonessential businesses last year, Luttrell said the music never really stopped in Bristol.