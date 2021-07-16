Bristol Office of Elections updates voter precincts based on new addresses

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Virginia Office of Elections and Voter Registration has completed updating voter addresses impacted by the recent 911 address changes, and affected voters should have received an updated voter information notice letter with their new address and voting precinct assignment.

Due to the accuracy of GIS coding, 95 voters were identified as having been previously assigned to an incorrect precinct and were reassigned to the appropriate precinct, according to a written statement. A special notice was enclosed to alert these voters. The affected addresses with the new precinct have also been posted on the office webpage at www.bristolva.org/elections.

Virginia law requires all voters to be notified if their voting precinct address changes; therefore, voters who are assigned to Virginia High School or Van Pelt Elementary will receive an additional voter information notice in the coming weeks. The address for Virginia High is now 650 Long Crescent Drive, and Van Pelt is now 350 Spring Hill Terrace.

For more information, call 276-645-7318 or email vote@bristolva.org.