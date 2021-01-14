 Skip to main content
Bristol native elected Tennessee comptroller
top story
Former Tennessee Rep. Jason Mumpower

Bristol native elected Tennessee comptroller

Jason Mumpower

The Tennessee General Assembly has elected Jason Mumpower to be Tennessee’s new Comptroller of the Treasury. The 47-year-old is a lifelong resident of Bristol and previously represented Sullivan and Johnson counties in the General Assembly.

 Contributed Photo

Former Tennessee Rep. Jason Mumpower of Bristol was elected Tennessee’s new comptroller of the treasury Wednesday, according to a statement from the office.

The Tennessee State Senate and House of Representatives chose Mumpower, 47, during a joint convention of the Tennessee Senate and House of Representatives, the statement said.

Mumpower most recently served as Tennessee’s deputy comptroller. He was elected after Comptroller Justin P. Wilson decided not to seek reelection, according to the statement.

“I am honored by the General Assembly’s vote allowing me to continue serving Tennessee in this important role,” Mumpower said in the statement. “I’m proud to help all Tennesseans by holding our government entities to high standards of financial and operational accountability.”

The Comptroller’s Office conducts audits of state and local government bodies and “plays a key role in the general financial management and oversight of Tennessee state government,” the statement said.

A graduate of Tennessee High School and King University, Mumpower now serves on the latter’s Board of Trustees. The statement said that his wife, Alicia, and 8-year-old son Max attended his election Wednesday.

“Our Office will remain committed to producing independent audits and objective research,” Mumpower said in the statement. “We will continue to encourage conservative fiscal management of taxpayer dollars and stay focused on our mission to make government work better.”

