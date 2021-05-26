 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol music partners announce website
0 comments

Bristol music partners announce website

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Logan McCabe

Logan McCabe, who manages community outreach and engagement for Bristol Motor Speedway, announces BristolSummerMusic.com to a small crowd of people in the lobby of Paramount Bristol on Wednesday.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Music partners from both sides of the state line gathered in Paramount Bristol Wednesday to announce a website geared towards revamping Bristol's music scene.

"I'm very excited to be a part of the Summer of '21 music initiative," said Bristol Tennessee Mayor Mahlon Luttrell. "Music is and has been such a vital part of both Bristol's economies."

The website, BristolSummerMusic.com, will feature upcoming events, musical artists and venues.

Read the full story in tomorrow's edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo

Watch Now: Related Video

Hundreds of homes destroyed after volcanic eruption in Democratic Republic of Congo

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts