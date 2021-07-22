 Skip to main content
Bristol man to serve sentence for lying in court
Bristol man to serve sentence for lying in court

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol man who authorities say made false statements about drug use during a hearing related to his federal supervision was sentenced this week.

Amanza James Pollino, 41, was on supervised release following a 2008 conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Pollino appeared in court in 2020 for violating his supervised release. He testified that he had not been using controlled substances, but authorities said evidence showed otherwise.

Pollino will serve 30 months in federal prison.

