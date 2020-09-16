 Skip to main content
Bristol man sentenced to 12 years on child pornography charges
Bristol man sentenced to 12 years on child pornography charges

ABINGDON, Va. — A Bristol, Virginia man, who previously pleaded guilty to child pornography distribution and possession charges, was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a federal court Monday, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Jonathan Neal Sexton, 33, pleaded guilty in June to two counts of distributing child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. He was charged after he corresponded with and sent lewd pictures to an FBI employee he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, the news release states.

According to court documents, between February and May, Sexton used the chat application KIK to correspond with an employee of the FBI's Human Trafficking & Child Exploitation Task Force, whom Sexton believed was an underage girl, according to the news release.

During these chats, Sexton engaged in conversations about masturbation, sex toys, intercourse and other topics. He also sent pictures of sex toys, videos of himself masturbating and pictures of nude children engaged in sexual acts. The news release states that Sexton routinely asked the FBI employee to send nude pictures and made suggestions that they meet for sex.

