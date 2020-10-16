Bristol man pleads guilty to firearms charges, including owning machine gun

ABINGDON, Virginia — A Bristol, Virginia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court in Abingdon to three federal gun charges related to offenses in Virginia and North Carolina.

Michel Andrew Houser, 48, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of an unregistered machine gun and possession of an unregistered silencer, filed in the Western District of Virginia. In addition, he pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of firearms by a previously convicted felon in the Western District of North Carolina, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar of the Western District of Virginia.

“Aside from the fact that this defendant is a convicted felon and unable to lawfully possess a firearm, the nature of the weapons recovered — to include a machine gun — is of serious concern not only to law enforcement, but to all residents of Washington County,” said Ashan M. Benedict, special agent in charge of the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Division. “His plea today on all charges is a testament to the excellent investigative work by both ATF and our law enforcement partners in Western Virginia and North Carolina. Their efforts resulted in overwhelming evidence against this defendant and led to his admission of guilt.”