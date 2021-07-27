Bristol man pleads guilty in fatal Hog Wild shooting

A Bristol, Virginia man faces nearly two decades in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal shooting in 2018 at the Hog Wild Saloon in Kingsport, Tennessee.

William Newkirk Jr., 19, is scheduled to appear in Sullivan County Criminal Court on Dec. 16 for a sentencing hearing, according to Sullivan County Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Russell.

In a plea agreement, Newkirk pleaded guilty July 7 to charges of second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon, employment of a firearm with intent to go armed and possession of a firearm with intent to go armed. He had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

He faces 19 years in prison.

Newkirk was accused of killing Brett Rodgers II of Kingsport at the bar on Stone Drive on March 2, 2018. Rodgers, who previously attended Virginia High School in Bristol, was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.

Officials said Newkirk also shot Tony Nguyen, who survived, in the buttocks.

Newkirk fled the scene before police arrived. He was captured the following in day in Bristol, Virginia. Sgt. Steve Crawford said officers went to his home on Russell Street and arrested him as he got off the school bus.