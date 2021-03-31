 Skip to main content
Bristol man killed Tuesday in officer-involved shooting
‘It’s bad down there’
Morning violence

Police Involved Shooting 01

Authorities look on as a car that had been driven by a man shot by police is loaded onto a tow truck Tuesday morning. The man was shot and killed by police Tuesday morning in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue in a motel parking lot after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive toward an officer.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was shot and killed by police early Tuesday after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive toward an officer, according to the Virginia State Police.

Bristol, Virginia police received a call of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. from an occupant of a motel in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue, according to the release.

When officers arrived, they encountered Jonathen B. Kohler, 31, inside a 1994 Ford Mustang. Despite repeated commands from the officers, Kohler refused to get out, police said. Kohler then put the vehicle into drive and sped toward one of the officers, who then fired at the vehicle, the VSP said.

Kohler died at the scene, police said.

The name of the officer involved was not released Tuesday. Capt. Maynard Ratcliff said the officer will be placed on administrative leave until the investigation concludes.

Police Involved Shooting 02

Authorities investigate the scene of an officer-involved shooting in a motel parking lot in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue.

Charlene and Michael Sharp, who live behind the motel on Wagner Street, said they were not surprised by the shooting.

“It’s bad down there,” Charlene Sharp said.

She said she heard four gunshots. After waking up her husband to tell him what she heard, they turned on a police scanner and called 911. Dispatch told her they had received multiple 911 calls about shots fired, she said.

Not a minute after disconnecting with 911, Charlene Sharp said she heard a barrage of about eight or 10 gunshots.

“We heard on the scanner that one was down,” she said.

Police Involved Shooting 03

Authorities look over a suspect’s car Tuesday morning. A Bristol, Tennessee man was shot and killed by police in the 2200 block of Euclid Avenue in a motel parking lot after he refused to exit his vehicle and began to drive toward an officer.

Michael Sharp indicated a stray bullet could have gone through their bedroom window because it’s less than 90 feet away from where the shooting occurred.

“We’re just alarmed because it’s so close,” he said.

No officers were injured during the shooting, which remains under investigation.

At the request of Bristol Virginia Police Chief John Austin, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office is investigating.

mbasileo@bristolnews.com | (276) 285-4016 | Twitter: @MariaBasileo

