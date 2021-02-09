 Skip to main content
Bristol man killed Sunday in crash in Washington County, Virginia
Bristol man killed Sunday in crash in Washington County, Virginia

ABINGDON, Va. – Kenneth Tester, of Bristol, Tennessee, died Sunday afternoon in a traffic crash along U.S. Highway 11 in Washington County, according to the Virginia State Police.

Tester stood on the side of Lee Highway (U.S. 11) after his 1990 Ford Ranger pickup truck, traveling south, ran out of gas near Halls Bottom Road, police said. A portion of Tester’s truck was still in the travel lane when he was struck by the driver of a Saturn Vue, according to a news release.

Tester, 54, died at the scene. His truck’s hazard lights were flashing, according to police. The driver of the Saturn, a 33-year-old Bristol, Virginia man who was not identified, was not injured, police said.

Charges are pending consultation with the commonwealth’s attorney, the VSP said.

Today in history: Feb. 9

