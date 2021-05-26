Bristol man killed in single-vehicle crash on Oak Grove Road

BRISTOL, Va. — A Bristol, Tennessee man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck late Monday in Washington County near Bristol, according to the Virginia State Police.
The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on state Route 655, Oak Grove Road, just north of state Route 645, Wallace Pike Road. A 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling south when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a large boulder and overturned back into the roadway, the VSP said in a news release.
The driver, Kenneth W. Dalton, 57, of Bristol, Virginia, sustained serious injuries and was transported for medical treatment. A passenger in the vehicle, William G. Martin, 66, of Bristol, Tennessee, was fully ejected and died at the scene, according to police. Neither man was wearing a seat belt, police said.
Both speed and alcohol are considered contributing factors in the crash, and charges are pending, the release states.
