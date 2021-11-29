Bristol man killed in car crash

A Sunday evening crash in Johnson City, Tennessee resulted in the death of a Bristol, Tennessee man.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jesse L. Hawk was pronounced dead at the scene after being fatally injured when his 2009 Honda Accord collided with a Freightliner box truck.

According to a press release from the Johnson City Police Department, Hawk’s vehicle was traveling south on N. State of Franklin Road when the collision occurred under the I-26 overpass. The accident happened at approximately 8:45 p.m.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Department Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.