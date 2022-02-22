 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bristol man killed in Buchanan County crash

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Bristol man died following a single-car crash in Buchanan County early Sunday morning.

Matthew S. Justus, 32, of Bristol, Virginia, was transported to Johnson City Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries, following the 2:20 a.m. crash Sunday morning on Route 676. The accident site is a mile east of Route 643.

A press release from the Virginia State Police said the 2021 Toyota Camry driven by Justus was moving south on Route 676 when it ran off the left side of the road, went over an embankment and struck a tree.

The release said Justus was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

