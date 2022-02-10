Bristol man in custody following Blountville Hwy. incident

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A Bristol man was treated for a gunshot wound early Thursday morning and is now being held at the Sullivan County jail on a probation violation following an early morning incident.

The Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an early morning 911 hang-up call at 412 Blountville Highway, according to a statement. When they arrived, a woman ran from the house and told officers she had been shot by a man inside the home.

She was transported to the hospital by paramedics with the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department and treated for minor injuries. The Bristol Tennessee SWAT Team and negotiators were called to the scene and took Robert Parks, 33, into custody without further incident. Parks had a gunshot wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Following his release from the hospital, Parks was transported to the Sullivan County jail. The investigation is continuing and additional charges are pending.

