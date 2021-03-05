Bristol man faces assault, animal abuse charges

A Bristol, Tennessee man faces charges after police said he abused a puppy and assaulted a woman last month.
John Dudley Jr., 30, has been charged with domestic violence, cruelty to animals, aggravated assault and two counts of violation of a protection order, according to the Bristol Tennessee Police Department.
Police began investigating Feb. 16, when a woman, who was not identified, told them Dudley got upset with the 5-month-old Great Pyrenees because it used the bathroom in its crate, police said in a news release Thursday.
The woman said Dudley pulled the dog from its crate by a leash, frightening the dog. When he tried to put the dog in the bathtub, police said it bit him. At that point, the woman said Dudley began to punch and kick the dog. When she tried to intervene, the woman said Dudley pushed her into the wall, the release states.
Dudley asked her if she “wanted some too,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.
The woman was able to leave and call police. Officers said they found Dudley, who was arrested, and the dog, which was obviously injured.
“I also observed a large white puppy in the bath tub, it appeared to be soaking wet and was trembling,” the officer wrote in the complaint. “I observed blood coming from its mouth area, and blood splatters along the wall of the bathroom.”
The dog was taken to a veterinarian for examination and was found to be suffering from injuries to its jaw and front paw. The dog also appeared to have teeth that were lost or damaged during the assault, police said.
The dog has since been placed in foster care.
The next day, Dudley is accused of returning to the home and arguing with the woman. Police were called again. She told officers that Dudley previously held a knife to her throat and threatened to kill her and everyone she loves, the release states.
Prosecutors discovered that Dudley had a prior history of assaulting the woman and that he was on supervised probation at the time, the release states. He had been ordered to stay away from the woman.
Dudley, who is being held without bail in the Sullivan County jail, is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Sessions Court in Bristol.