Bristol man convicted in wife's death asks for parole
Bristol man convicted in wife's death asks for parole

A man convicted of killing his wife at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Club in 1989 in Bristol, Tennessee, asked a panel for parole Thursday.

Bobby Allen Joyner, 68, was convicted Dec. 17, 1992, of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

On Thursday, he tried for the third time to get parole, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus. The prosecutor has opposed parole for Joyner. A decision could be made within seven to 10 days, Staubus said.

On late March 24, 1989, Donna Joyner was fatally stabbed. The medical testimony showed that she died as a result of two stab wounds to the chest that lacerated her heart and lungs, according to court records. She also had a stab wound on her arm and an additional stab wound to her chest, records show.

During his trial, witnesses told jurors that they saw Joyner walk up to his wife, appear to punch her at least twice in the chest and then run away. No one said they saw a knife in his hand, but the woman immediately fell to the floor and died within minutes in a pool of blood.

Joyner claimed that someone else stabbed his wife and he chased the person outside. Prosecutors said Joyner's story was "preposterous."

In previous appeals, Joyner did not contest the sufficiency of the evidence to show his guilt, records show. The evidence of his guilt is clear, the appeals court said.

Joyner was originally eligible to seek parole in 2015 but has since been denied. He is currently held at the Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City, Tennessee.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com

