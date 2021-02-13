 Skip to main content
Bristol man charged with rape and kidnapping
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Bristol man faces multiple charges after authorities say he held a woman against her will and raped her.

Jimmy A. Adams, 51, was indicted Wednesday by a Sullivan County grand jury on one count of aggravated rape, as well as two counts each of rape, aggravated domestic assault and aggravated kidnapping. The indictment says Adams held the woman and raped her on Nov. 4, 2019.

Adams is being held without bail at the Sullivan County jail. He’s scheduled to be arraigned on April 12 in Sullivan County Criminal Court.

