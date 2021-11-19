Bristol man charged with murder of child

A Bristol, Tennessee man faces charges in connection with the death of a 10-month-old child.

On Sept. 16, 2021, officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an apartment in 900 block of Hil Street in reference to an unresponsive infant. The child later died at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a news release.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the infant was sent to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy. Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and the infant's death was determined to be a homeicide, the release states.

On Wednesday, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Alexander E. Pender, 28, of Bristol, Tennessee, with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse with a $1,000,000 bond. He was arrested Friday and was taken to the Sullivan County jail without incident.

