 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol man charged with murder of child
0 comments

Bristol man charged with murder of child

{{featured_button_text}}
Alexander Pender mugshot

Alexander Pender

A Bristol, Tennessee man faces charges in connection with the death of a 10-month-old child.

On Sept. 16, 2021, officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to an apartment in 900 block of Hil Street in reference to an unresponsive infant. The child later died at Bristol Regional Medical Center, according to a news release.

Due to the suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, the infant was sent to William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for an autopsy. Detectives conducted a lengthy investigation and the infant's death was determined to be a homeicide, the release states.

On Wednesday, a Sullivan County grand jury indicted Alexander E. Pender, 28, of Bristol, Tennessee, with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse with a $1,000,000 bond. He was arrested Friday and was taken to the Sullivan County jail without incident.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how some astronauts pass the time in space

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how some astronauts pass the time in space

Watch Now: Related Video

This is how some astronauts pass the time in space

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts