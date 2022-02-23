Bristol man charged with helping escapees

A Bristol, Tennessee, man has been charged after authorities said he helped three escapees in Johnson City, Tennessee, including one that faces charges in connection with a 2021 shooting in Bristol, Virginia.

On Tuesday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Nathan Adams, 28, and charged him with three counts of facilitating escape, according to a news release. At 5:35 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the JCPD were notified of three inmates of the Johnson City Detention Facility had walked away from a work detail at Freedom Hall Civic Center, the release states.

"It was discovered that Mr. Adams gave a ride to the three escapees and transported them to an undisclosed location," police said in the news release.

Adams is being held on $30,000 bail at the Washington County Detention Center in Jonesborough. He's scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in Washington County Sessions Court.

Police continued to search Wednesday for Brianna Marie Fleenor, 30, and Kayla Danielle Pierson, 25, who both are serving sentences on meth charges, and Mary Elizabeth Dunn, who was sentenced for felony theft and evading arrest, the release states.

On Wednesday, Sergeant Steve Crawford with the Bristol Virginia Police Department confirmed Fleenor is also wanted in connection with a 2021 shooting at Eastridge Apartments. She faces charges of malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Fleenor is accused of shooting a man in the shoulder as he sat in his car at the apartment complex, according to police. The man has since recovered. Crawford said there appears to have been a verbal dispute.

Fleenor was later arrested in Tennessee, where she has served time on various drug-related charges.

All three women remained at large late Wednesday.

Anyone with information relevant to the escape investigation or the whereabouts of the three women is asked to call 911, the Johnson City Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158, the release states. Messages can also be sent to the Johnson City Police Department Website to crimestopper@johnsoncitytn.org.​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.