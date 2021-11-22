Bristol man charged with arson in early morning house fire

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A Bristol man has been charged with aggravated arson in a house fire this morning in Bristol, Tennessee.

Thomas Cousineau, 51, was seen at the fire on Alabama Street and witnesses told police he was throwing items into the fire, which they described "as an attempt to feed the fire," the city said in a news release.

Cousineau fled the area but was apprehended a short time later.

The fire was determined to have been intentionally set, the release states. All occupants of the house were safely evacuated and there were no injuries.

Cousineau was transported to the Sullivan County jail in Blountville.