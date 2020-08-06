You have permission to edit this article.
Bristol man charged for attempting to have sex with minor
Bristol man charged for attempting to have sex with minor

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man faces a number of charges after the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said he tried to meet a 16-year-old for sex and sent the minor lewd photos.

Koeby Edward Dixon, 23, of Bristol, Tennessee, is charged with statutory rape, soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it received a report Tuesday, and investigators subsequently reviewed text messages between the juvenile and Dixon that showed the 16-year-old had been asked to meet for sex.

Dixon also sent lewd photos to the minor, the release states.

Authorities used the minor’s phone to communicate with Dixon and set a meeting location, where he was then arrested, according to the release.

Dixon was being held Wednesday on $5,000 bail at the Sullivan County jail.

