Bristol man charged following shooting of deputy

A Bristol, Tennessee man faces felony charges following an officer-involved shooting that left a deputy in serious condition Friday, authorities said.

Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol, has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of reckless endangerment, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of use of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The deputy, who has not yet been identified, is expected to make a full recovery.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spotted Coulter, who they knew had active arrest warrants, driving a truck along Hickory Tree Road. The deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Coulter refused to stop and drove to property in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road before abandoning the vehicle and running to an outbuilding, the TBI said in a news release.

As deputies approached the structure, Coulter fired a shot through the door, striking one of the deputies, the TBI said. He then barricaded himself inside the building and refused to negotiate with deputies.

Over the course of the next few hours, Coulter fired shots at deputies, resulting in deputies returning fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., Coulter was taken into custody.

Coulter was not injured during the incident. The deputy was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in critical condition. However, the Sheriff’s Office said late Friday his condition had been upgraded to stable.

TBI agents continue to work to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

A portion of Hickory Tree Road was closed off to the public during the standoff. People living in that area were urged to remain in their homes until the standoff ended. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said the Bristol Virginia Police Department, the Kingsport Police Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted.

Coulter has a lengthy criminal history, and had pending charges including aggravated assault, domestic assault and failure to appear in Sullivan County General Sessions Court. His pending aggravated assault charge is from December 2021.