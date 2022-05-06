Bristol man charged after allegedly firing a gun on 6th Street

A Bristol, Tennessee man was arrested Thursday after allegedly firing a weapon and initiating a brief standoff with police on 6th Street.

According to a press release from the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, Roger Dale Buchanan, 41, was issued a 10,000 bond and charged with reckless endangerment and five count of aggravated assault.

Police responded to the scene Thursday at 636 6th Street in reference to a call about a man with a gun. Witnesses told police Buchanan had been in a physical altercation with one of the victims of the incident. They said he displayed a firearm while verbally threatening the victims and firing several rounds from the firearm into the ground near the victims.

The release said Buchanan went into a resident when police arrived but was apprehended by officers without incident following a brief period of negotiations.

Buchanan was transported to the Sullivan County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.