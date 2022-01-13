Bristol man arrested on felony drug charges

A Bristol, Tennessee man faces multiple drug-related charges following an ongoing investigation in Sullivan County.

Joseph D. White, 37, has been charged with possessing a firearm during a felony, three counts of unlawful carrying of a weapon, reckless endangerment, evading arrest, resisting arrest, manufacture delivery sale and possession of meth, schedule I drug violation, schedule III drug violation, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia and the failure to appear.

Detectives with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit had been conducting an investigation of White regarding the distribution of drugs in the county, according to a news release issued Thursday. A recent arrest warrant charging White with failure to appear had also been issued in Sullivan County.

On Monday, detectives at the Bristol Tennessee Police Department uncovered information about White's location in the Blountville area. The Bristol officers informed Sullivan County detectives, who were able to follow White in Blountville, the release states.

The detectives made contact with White in order to take him into custody. Detectives said White resisted arrest and put detectives and citizens in risk of injury.

White had a loaded handgun and $1,807 in cash in his possession, the release states. During a search of White's vehicle, detectives said they also found 83 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 13 grams of suspected heroin, 62 grams of suspected marijuana, multiple packages of suboxone strips, miscellaneous pills and drug paraphernalia, which included digital scales, syringes, packing material and a locked box, the release states.

In total, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the drugs seized had an approximate street value of $25,610.

On Tuesday, detectives secured a search warrant to examine the locked box. They found $8,000 in additional U.S. currency, the release states.

White is incarcerated at the Sullivan County Jail.