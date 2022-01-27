Bristol man accused of shooting deputy has died

A man accused of shooting a Sullivan County deputy Friday died this morning after being found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday evening.

According to a statement from Leslie Earhart of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Alan Coulter, 54, of Bristol Tennessee died at a local hospital this morning after being found unresponsive in his jail cell Monday around 7 p.m.

Coulter was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after eluding Sullivan County Sheriff’s deputies and hiding out in an outbuilding in the Hickory Tree section of Sullivan County Friday morning. Coulter reportedly fired multiple shots at deputies injuring one. The deputy has since been released from the hospital.

He was wanted by law enforcement officials for active arrest warrants and had pending charges including aggravated assault, domestic assault and failure to appear in court.

Earhart said Coulter’s body would be sent for an autopsy. The TBI investigation remains active.