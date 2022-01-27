Bristol man accused of shooting deputy dies; deputy recuperating

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A Sullivan County deputy continues to recuperate after authorities say he was shot by a Bristol man who died Thursday, three days after being found unresponsive in a jail cell under unknown circumstances.

On Monday, Deputy Evan Wade was released from the hospital.

“We are happy to report that he is expected to make a full recovery,” the SCSO said in a statement Thursday.

Wade was shot last week while attempting to take a wanted man, Alan Coulter, 54, into custody.

“This is an example of the danger officers are faced with every day,” the SCSO said. “We are thankful that Deputy Wade is recuperating and we look forward to having him back to work soon.”

During the early morning hours of Jan. 21, officers with the SCSO attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 400 block of Riley Hollow Road. The pursuit led deputies to a property on Riley Hollow Road in the county’s Hickory Tree community where deputies encountered Coulter inside a garage structure, according to a criminal affidavit filed in Sullivan County General Sessions Court.

During the encounter, Coulter fired shots and struck Wade, who then returned fire along with Deputy Corey Hall, the affidavit states.

Due to his injuries, Wade was removed from the scene and Sullivan County SWAT was called to assist. While deputies were present, along with other officers from surrounding jurisdictions, Coulter continued firing shots toward the officers, the affidavit states. Eventually, Coulter came out of the structure and was taken into custody. Officers recovered a semi-automatic handgun from Coulter’s waistband, the affidavit states.

Then, on Monday at 7 p.m., corrections officers at the Sullivan County jail in Blountville were alerted to a situation inside a cell, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Upon checking the cell, Coulter was found unresponsive. Officers and medical staff immediately began CPR until paramedics arrived, the TBI said.

Coulter was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but died early Thursday. No information about what may have led to Coulter death has been released.

The TBI said his body will be sent for an autopsy.

Both Friday’s shooting and standoff, and the circumstances surrounding Coulter’s death, remain under investigation, the TBI and Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus said Thursday. They declined to release any additional details.

Coulter, who was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, among other charges, in the shooting and standoff, had a lengthy criminal history. He also had pending charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault and failure to appear in Sullivan County. The pending aggravated assault charge was from December 2021, records show.

Coulter had made his first court appearance on the charges stemming from the shooting and standoff earlier in the day on Monday. The judge denied bond and reset the case to February.