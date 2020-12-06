Bristol Library says popular magazines now available digitally

BRISTOL, Va. — More than 2,500 popular magazines in English and Spanish are now available to download and read on any device, according to the Bristol Public Library.

Users with a Bristol library card can read digital magazines alongside ebooks and audiobooks on Libby, an award-winning one-tap reading application from OverDrive, or by visiting https://reads.overdrive.com. Top titles include Garden and Gun and The New Yorker and many other popular publications supplied by ZINIO (previously available through the RBdigital app).

“We are thrilled to offer our patrons an expanded variety of magazines that they can access for free, 24 hours a day with their devices. With over 2,500 titles to choose from, there is going to be something to appeal to everyone.” said Garry Wakely, program and marketing coordinator digital.

Magazines have no wait lists or holds, do not count toward checkout limits and provide readers the option to renew their selections, according to Wakely.