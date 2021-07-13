Bristol IDA vocal, divided over Falls apartment plans

BRISTOL, Va. — Members of Bristol Virginia’s Industrial Development Authority expressed significant doubt Monday about a developer’s plans to build apartments at The Falls commercial center.
While the IDA has no voice in the review process, members discussed the proposal put forward by Blackwater Development of Alabama that would place 180 apartments on a 10-acre parcel in the center of The Falls — land designated for retail or other commercial development. Blackwater — which developed the Hobby Lobby store at The Falls — acquired the land known as “lot 23” in 2017.
The City Council — which will ultimately decide on the firm’s request for a special-use permit for the project — will host a joint public hearing at tonight’s regular council meeting. No action is expected at this meeting.
“There are two distinct camps,” said Paul Conco, who was voted another term as chairman by IDA members Monday. “The matter comes to City Council for public comment, and I urge you to go and tell them what you think. I’m struggling because I see both sides, but with Amazon coming and the casino coming — we need apartments; we need housing. If you put apartments there, that’s a 50-year decision, a generational decision.”
IDA member Dan Marciano called The Falls “the most valuable piece of [vacant] property” in the city and urged continuing to seek commercial tenants.
IDA Vice Chairwoman Jackie Nophlin also supports leaving the site for retail development.
“I want to come at this from another direction. When you put up apartments you invite what happens in apartments — around retail businesses,” Nophlin said. “Apartments tend to wear down in two or three years, as far as their appearance.”
She also voiced frustration over the project being presented as a retail center to residents in 2012 and 2013, when the money was being borrowed, versus this plan to include residential housing.
Vice Mayor Neal Osborne addressed the proposal with the IDA.
“We’ve had some success at The Falls, but lot 23 has been a problem for a very long time,” Osborne said. “It’s a big space, and, right now, there’s not many offers. The city has about a $2 million deficit at The Falls, and this won’t cover that whole $2 million deficit, but it will generate about $330,000 in real estate taxes a year.”
City Manager Randy Eads said The Falls has fallen short of every expectation that previous city and state leaders had of the project since it was first envisioned.
“Why would we think that we can take a development that’s seven years old, that is 30% developed and, all of a sudden, has 2,000 jobs at businesses? Mr. Conco mentioned the apartments could be a generational mistake. I look at the financial numbers on a consistent basis. You want to talk about a generational mistake? The Falls was a generational mistake,” Eads said.
The city borrowed $50 million in general obligation bond debt to acquire the land and prepare the site, and there are an additional $34 million in revenue bonds — in the name of the IDA — used to construct phase one buildings, including Lowe's and a now-shuttered Cabela’s.
Marciano said he didn’t want the apartment decision to be the latest mistake made at The Falls.
Eads said projections of three major retailers locating on that same parcel would generate $14 million in sales, which equates to about $386,000 in annual sales tax revenue to the city — assuming their sales remain consistent over 20 years.
“Obviously, what we’ve done over the past nine years has not worked, so something else has to be done,” Eads said, adding that projects like the Hard Rock Resort and Casino Bristol won’t immediately spur additional commercial development.
“Retailers are smart. They make financial decisions based on what they’re seeing in certain markets. All of a sudden, the city’s financial face is not going to change the day Hard Rock opens. It’s going to take time for those numbers to come in. … Because we’ve got Hard Rock coming and Amazon coming, that does not necessarily mean the city of Bristol’s demographics change overnight.”
The council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 300 Lee St. Occupancy remains limited, but the meeting is streamed live through the city’s public access channel.