Bristol IDA vocal, divided over Falls apartment plans

IDA Vice Chairwoman Jackie Nophlin also supports leaving the site for retail development.

“I want to come at this from another direction. When you put up apartments you invite what happens in apartments — around retail businesses,” Nophlin said. “Apartments tend to wear down in two or three years, as far as their appearance.”

She also voiced frustration over the project being presented as a retail center to residents in 2012 and 2013, when the money was being borrowed, versus this plan to include residential housing.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Vice Mayor Neal Osborne addressed the proposal with the IDA.

“We’ve had some success at The Falls, but lot 23 has been a problem for a very long time,” Osborne said. “It’s a big space, and, right now, there’s not many offers. The city has about a $2 million deficit at The Falls, and this won’t cover that whole $2 million deficit, but it will generate about $330,000 in real estate taxes a year.”

City Manager Randy Eads said The Falls has fallen short of every expectation that previous city and state leaders had of the project since it was first envisioned.