Bristol Hotel and Casino 3D model unveiled — and available for public view

Hard Rock’s food and beverage division is also in the process of creating an all-new barbecue restaurant that would be unique to the Bristol hotel and casino.

“We’ve worked with some local restaurateurs to come up with a concept that would be very fitting,” Caffery said.

He said there were a couple of concepts for the name, but Hard Rock was not ready to reveal that yet.

Hard Rock will also incorporate popular features at its existing casinos. One is a Plum Lounge, a spot in the casino where VIP customers can relax and enjoy free food, drinks and hookah. Others include a Hard Rock Café, Rock shop and a Rock Spa.

Through Virginia’s new “no excuse absentee voting” law, voting begins today on the casino and other contests on the ballot. Election Day, Nov. 3, will be the last date that city residents can vote on the issue.

If the referendum is approved, there would be a three- to six-month licensing period, during which the Virginia Lottery would walk them through the process. After that, those involved would have to wait 90-100 days before opening a temporary facility where live entertainment, food and beverage would be offered.