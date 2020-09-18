Bristol Hotel and Casino 3D model unveiled — and available for public view

BRISTOL, Va. — Local residents can get a detailed look at the Hard Rock Bristol Hotel and Casino by viewing an expansive three-dimensional model of the proposed project that was unveiled Thursday.
The model will be available for free viewing by the public today and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the former Bristol Mall. The project will be developed at the mall site in Bristol, Virginia, if it is approved by voters in a referendum on the ballot Nov. 3.
Representatives from Hard Rock International and local business leaders behind the project held a news conference at the vacant mall to reveal the model, which showcases the exterior of the casino complex, highlighted by the Hard Rock logo and giant guitar, the 350-room hotel with a pool and outdoor entertainment area complete with trees and cars.
The project is led by local business leaders Jim McGlothlin, CEO of The United Co., and Clyde Stacy, president of Par Ventures and owner of the nearly 46-acre mall property. Both McGlothlin and Stacy were present at the unveiling. Florida-based Hard Rock would be the facility’s management partner.
Inside the two-level casino complex, there are plans for seven restaurants, four bars, a 3,200-seat indoor venue, a 20,000-person outdoor entertainment venue, a Hard Rock Café with a stage for local musicians, shops, a spa, a fitness center and convention and meeting space.
Sean Caffery, senior vice president of business and casino development for Hard Rock, said there are also plans for interactive sports experiences for racing and golf.
“The Bristol community has a long heritage of racing — I know there’s a race happening this weekend — so we wanted to be able to incorporate something for young adults and children to experience a little bit of racing,” Caffery said.
He added that there are partnerships with sports simulation companies that would allow them to offer simulated experiences for golf and other sports. With sports betting recently becoming legal in Virginia, those involved are also planning to file an application to offer sports betting at the casino complex.
Hard Rock plans to incorporate other elements of Bristol’s identity and heritage into the casino as well.
A country music nightlife spot would be named Studio 621, in homage to 621 State St., where some of the first recordings of commercial country music were made, which led to the city’s designation as the birthplace of country music. Studio 621 will have dancing, country music and live entertainment, Caffery added.
Hard Rock’s food and beverage division is also in the process of creating an all-new barbecue restaurant that would be unique to the Bristol hotel and casino.
“We’ve worked with some local restaurateurs to come up with a concept that would be very fitting,” Caffery said.
He said there were a couple of concepts for the name, but Hard Rock was not ready to reveal that yet.
Hard Rock will also incorporate popular features at its existing casinos. One is a Plum Lounge, a spot in the casino where VIP customers can relax and enjoy free food, drinks and hookah. Others include a Hard Rock Café, Rock shop and a Rock Spa.
Through Virginia’s new “no excuse absentee voting” law, voting begins today on the casino and other contests on the ballot. Election Day, Nov. 3, will be the last date that city residents can vote on the issue.
If the referendum is approved, there would be a three- to six-month licensing period, during which the Virginia Lottery would walk them through the process. After that, those involved would have to wait 90-100 days before opening a temporary facility where live entertainment, food and beverage would be offered.
But Caffery said it would take two or more years to complete construction on the hotel and casino.
The project is forecast to create 2,000 jobs with an average annual wage of $45,000 per person. It would also be expected to generate more than $15 million annually in tax revenues for Bristol, Virginia and millions more in new gaming tax revenues for the city and other localities in Southwest Virginia.
Bristol Virginia Vice Mayor Anthony Barnum, who attended the unveiling, said the casino represents an opportunity for new jobs, growth and alternative streams of tax revenue for the city.
“I, personally, believe our property taxes are too high in the city,” Barnum said. “Our schools need more funding, and we need to support our first responders — our police officers and firefighters — more.”
