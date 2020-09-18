Bristol Herald Courier wins top prize for reporting on crowded jails

The award was open to all newspapers and other media outlets across the state.

The judge wrote about the series: “There is not an aspect of the issue of jail overcrowding that they ignore. Bail, alternative sentencing, treatment programs, construction costs, demographics, gender, volunteer solutions, interviews with inmates and prison officials, even an online poll — it’s all here, and more. And it’s not only local information. The depth of research in this project is comprehensive, covering multiple counties and states, as well as national challenges and solutions to the problem.”

When evaluating the entry, the judge lauded the staff’s exhaustive effort to produce a powerful and effective series that had an immediate impact on the community.

“This is journalism at its best, performed at an exceptionally high level. It is a fine representation of the journalism of social responsibility, which we teach our journalism students. The entire staff of the Bristol Herald Courier should be proud. They are a credit to our profession, and to their community.”

This is the second time the newspaper has garnered the distinction, having won the award in 2010 for its series on natural gas royalties in Southwest Virginia, which also won the Pulitzer Prize for public service.