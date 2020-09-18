Bristol Herald Courier wins top prize for reporting on crowded jails

The Bristol Herald Courier’s series on jail overcrowding called “Critical Mass” has won two additional Virginia Press Association awards, including the 2019 Journalistic Integrity and Community Service Award — the VPA’s highest honor.
The investigative project, which published Oct. 6-13, 2019, also won Best in Show in the daily writing category.
The awards were announced Thursday during a virtual “Best of the Best” awards show.
“The recognition from our peers is greatly appreciated,” said Rob Walters, managing editor of the Bristol Herald Courier and Washington County News.
“The Herald Courier newsroom is rich in dedicated journalists who care deeply about Bristol and the surrounding communities. They spent seven exhaustive months on the ‘Critical Mass’ project and never once neglected the hectic task of putting together a daily newspaper and website.
“I am extremely honored to call them colleagues.”
The Journalistic Integrity and Community Service Award stresses editorial leadership as well as community service above and beyond the newspaper’s circulation area, according to the VPA. Entries are judged on “evidence of a significant effort” beyond the newspaper’s routine scope, the initiative, use of editorials in connection with the project and its results, according to the contest rules.
The award was open to all newspapers and other media outlets across the state.
The judge wrote about the series: “There is not an aspect of the issue of jail overcrowding that they ignore. Bail, alternative sentencing, treatment programs, construction costs, demographics, gender, volunteer solutions, interviews with inmates and prison officials, even an online poll — it’s all here, and more. And it’s not only local information. The depth of research in this project is comprehensive, covering multiple counties and states, as well as national challenges and solutions to the problem.”
When evaluating the entry, the judge lauded the staff’s exhaustive effort to produce a powerful and effective series that had an immediate impact on the community.
“This is journalism at its best, performed at an exceptionally high level. It is a fine representation of the journalism of social responsibility, which we teach our journalism students. The entire staff of the Bristol Herald Courier should be proud. They are a credit to our profession, and to their community.”
This is the second time the newspaper has garnered the distinction, having won the award in 2010 for its series on natural gas royalties in Southwest Virginia, which also won the Pulitzer Prize for public service.
For the Best in Show award, the judge wrote: “This is one of the most impressive pieces of journalism I’ve ever seen. Congratulations to the staff who worked on this — and to those who didn’t but covered for those who did. Everyone should be extremely proud of this effort.”
“Critical Mass” has raked in a host of other awards this year. In April, the newspaper was honored as the Outstanding News Operations Newspaper across Tennessee and won first place in the Malcolm Law Award for Investigative Reporting from the Tennessee Association of Press Broadcasters and Media Editors 2019 Contest.
In June, the Herald Courier was honored with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award, which recognizes journalists who promote public understanding of the rule of law and improvements in the justice system.
Earlier this year, the jail overcrowding project captured several other Virginia Press Association awards for 2019, including first place in the in-depth and investigative writing category and first place in the multi-media report category.
