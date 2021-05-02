Bristol Herald Courier wins top honors at Virginia Press Association awards

The Bristol Herald Courier received top honors in the 2020 Virginia Press Association News and Advertising Contest, capturing the Grand Sweepstakes Award in its division as well as three best-in-show and 16 first-place awards.

The state organization held its virtual 2020 News and Advertising presentations last week.

The Herald Courier received the top honor in the grand sweepstakes category, beating its competitors in Lynchburg, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg. The paper also won the advertising sweepstakes in its category.

Staff members also received three best-in-show honors, beating out all papers, including those in Richmond and Roanoke.

» Chelsea Gillenwater, Sarah Wade and David Thometz won for the daily graphics, illustration and art category for their work on a graphic related to the Evelyn Boswell case in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

The judges wrote: “A public service to lay out the connections, criminal and otherwise, in case of a missing toddler.”

» Wade also won best in show for daily writing for her story about a chaplain serving inside a COVID-19 ward during the height of the pandemic.