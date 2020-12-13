 Skip to main content
Bristol firm wins contract to produce COVID-19 treatment
UPM Pharmaceuticals

Bristol firm wins contract to produce COVID-19 treatment

COVID-19 logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Twin City pharmaceutical firm has contracted to produce a COVID-19 treatment currently in development.

UPM Pharmaceuticals of Bristol, Tennessee has signed an agreement with Red Hill Biopharma to manufacture Opaganib, an orally administered drug candidate to treat severe COVID-19 pneumonia, according to a written statement. The drug is undergoing clinical trials.

“We are honored to have been selected by Red Hill for the manufacturing of Opaganib, in preparation for potential global emergency use applications as early as the first quarter of 2021,” according to John Gregory, executive chairman of Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings, parent company of UPM Pharmaceuticals. “UPM stands ready to mass produce this very important product for the U.S., should it be approved for emergency use by the FDA (Federal Drug Administration).”

The drug acts on both the cause and effect of the disease, according to the statement.

A U.S. phase two study with Opaganib in patients with severe COVID-19 pneumonia is fully enrolled with data expected in the coming weeks, according to the statement. A global study phase two and phase three study is more than 50% enrolled and expected to deliver data in the first quarter of next year.

Concerned about COVID-19?

