Bristol firm plans to hire about 50 workers

BRISTOL, Va. — ActivePure Technologies, LLC, formerly Aerus Holdings, plans to hire about 50 employees at its city manufacturing facility.

The firm makes air purification and other technology and has immediate openings in manufacturing, distribution, customer service and information technology, according to a written statement.

Positions are located in ActivePure Technologies 400,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bristol, Virginia.

The company is experiencing rapid growth as it scales to meet the post-pandemic increased demand for continuous surface and air purification systems for health care, education, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications, according to a news release.

“In a year unlike any other, we have experienced an extraordinary demand for the products and services created and manufactured by ActivePure Technologies in the USA,” said Jason Johnson, chief operating officer. “We are proud of our growth and excited to add 50 new members to our team. If you’re looking for an opportunity to grow your professional skills while making the world a safer place, there’s no better employment opportunity than with ActivePure Technologies.”