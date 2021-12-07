Bristol firefighters keep garage fire from spreading to house

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A fire destroyed a garage but spared a home Tuesday on Virginia Avenue in Bristol.
The Bristol Tennessee Fire Department Battalion Chief David Vencill said the garage between Cedar St. and Chestnut St. was fully involved when crews arrived. The fire was close to the house and crews quickly knocked down the fire to keep it from spreading to the home.
Vencill said the garage and its contents were a total loss. The fire’s cause remained under investigation Tuesday evening. Virginia Avenue was closed for more than an hour as firefighters battled the blaze.
