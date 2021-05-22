Bristol farmers market continues operations in municipal parking lot

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The State Street Farmers Market will continue to operate from the Bristol Tennessee City Hall parking lot for residents looking for fresh food and homemade crafts.
The market moved from its original location on State Street last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic into the lot on Shelby Street to have more space for visitors and vendors.
The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October and has over 10 vendors including those selling vegetables, beef, jellies, bread and crafts.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!