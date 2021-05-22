 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bristol farmers market continues operations in municipal parking lot
0 comments

Bristol farmers market continues operations in municipal parking lot

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The State Street Farmers Market will continue to operate from the Bristol Tennessee City Hall parking lot for residents looking for fresh food and homemade crafts.

The market moved from its original location on State Street last summer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic into the lot on Shelby Street to have more space for visitors and vendors.

The farmers market is open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October and has over 10 vendors including those selling vegetables, beef, jellies, bread and crafts.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Amazon hiring 10,000 new workers in the UK

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts