Bristol duo opens craft, home goods and clothing store in 620 State building

BRISTOL, Tenn. — In November, amid the turbulence of the presidential election, a rapidly growing second wave of COVID-19 cases and the ongoing recession, Amy Sheets and Tina Forrester quietly opened their dream store.
Mercantile at 620 sits at the back of the 620 State Street building, in what used to be a banquet room. The space has been transformed into a home goods and clothing store filled with jewelry and pottery, women’s tops and baby onesies, decorative signs, Bristol-themed cards, coffee mugs, jams, even pickled eggs.
“We have gifts for [everyone] from an infant to your grandmother,” Sheets said. “You can find something for everybody in here.”
Forrester said that 90% of the products are made by artisans and reflect a core goal of Mercantile: Run a small business that supports other small businesses.
“Amy and I co-own this, but inside, you’ve got 30 businesses represented,” she said. “So when people come and shop, they’re supporting all of that.”
Forrester and Sheets, who both live in Bristol, Virginia, said they met about five years ago, when the former sold the latter a dog bed through Facebook Marketplace.
“We met in a parking lot and she bought the dog bed and we stood there and talked for an hour or more and have been inseparable ever since,” Forrester said.
Sheets said that while the women have both run other businesses, they both wanted to start a store like Mercantile for several years. The store’s country-style decorations — crate shelves, a display area shaped like a wooden shed, hand-felted mice dolls sitting in the nooks of the exposed-brick walls — reflect the women’s shared love for old-timey stores, she said.
“We love the old Mast General Store,” she said. “We’re both nostalgic when it comes to things from the past, and we just wanted to give ... other artisans, people who make things, a chance to sell their items.”
The co-owners said they used social media networks to find vendors as they were preparing to open the business.
“When we put word out, we were bombarded with people that wanted to set up a booth, because it is their business,” Forrester said. “Some of them, it’s a part-time thing ... but there’s a lot [for whom] this is their full-time job.”
It’s a new full-time job for a few of the store’s vendors, after the pandemic necessitated a career change.
One set of shelves is filled with pastel-colored blocks labeled “apple cinnamon,” “lavender,” “cotton linen,” “pink grapefruit”: They’re soaps made with goats’ milk, by a company called Star Mountain Farms.
Sheets said the creators had been overseas missionaries for more than 20 years. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, they were forced to leave the country they’d been working in and find a new living, she said.
“And so they came back to the states and settled in Greeneville [in Tennessee], and bought a farm, and they’re making goat-milk soap,” she said.
Sheets pointed out the hand-painted signs made by another vendor who turned to crafts after her spouse caught a string of illnesses, including COVID-19, and decided to start a business that could allow them to both stay at home.
Forrester said the pandemic also complicated the store’s launch. She and Sheets began leasing the 620 space Nov. 1, and the store was scheduled to open Nov. 17. But Forrester couldn’t help with any of the setup: She came down with COVID-19 — a mild case, she said — and had to isolate at home.
Sheets said she had to rely heavily on her husband and a few friends for help with the setup. Throughout the process, she texted photos from the work to Forrester.
“It was a lot of tears, a lot of tears those couple of weeks,” Sheets said. “It was insane.”
On Nov. 16, the day before the store opened, Forrester said she got the county Health Department’s green light to end her isolation. She said she was amazed by how good the final setup in the store looked.
Sheets said she’s still enjoying everyone else’s surprise to find a new business at the back of the building.
“Even today, people that don’t know that we’re here, and they’re going to 620 [State Restaurant] or the AR Workshop ... they’re like, ‘Whoa, when did that go in?’ They just ... can’t believe something’s there … it happened so quickly.”
