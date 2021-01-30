Bristol duo opens craft, home goods and clothing store in 620 State building

“We have gifts for [everyone] from an infant to your grandmother,” Sheets said. “You can find something for everybody in here.”

Forrester said that 90% of the products are made by artisans and reflect a core goal of Mercantile: Run a small business that supports other small businesses.

“Amy and I co-own this, but inside, you’ve got 30 businesses represented,” she said. “So when people come and shop, they’re supporting all of that.”

Forrester and Sheets, who both live in Bristol, Virginia, said they met about five years ago, when the former sold the latter a dog bed through Facebook Marketplace.

“We met in a parking lot and she bought the dog bed and we stood there and talked for an hour or more and have been inseparable ever since,” Forrester said.

Sheets said that while the women have both run other businesses, they both wanted to start a store like Mercantile for several years. The store’s country-style decorations — crate shelves, a display area shaped like a wooden shed, hand-felted mice dolls sitting in the nooks of the exposed-brick walls — reflect the women’s shared love for old-timey stores, she said.