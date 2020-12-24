Bristol dentist dies in skiing accident

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A Bristol, Tennessee, dentist has died following a skiing accident in North Carolina.

"We regret to announce a skiing incident that occurred yesterday, resulting in the death of one of our patrons," Beech Mountain Resort management said Saturday. "Beech Mountain Resort extends our deepest sympathy and support to the guest's family and friends."

Dr. Dale Willis was flown to Johnson City Medical Center with a skull fracture, Discovery Church said on social media.

"The family is devastated an in complete shock and has asked for no visitors at this time," the dentist's church said.

Willis worked at Altamont Dental Associates in Bristol.

"He was a passionate Christian and had a true servant's heart," Altamont Dental Associates said. "He was devoted to his family, his church, and his patients. He leaves a legacy of compassion and faith."

Willis also served as a longtime volunteer dentist at Healing Hands Health Clinic in Bristol.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.