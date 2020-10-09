Bristol couple transforming facility into tennis, pickleball center

It’s not like the parents of three didn’t already have plenty to do. While she is a pharmacist in Kingsport, he is the founder of New Again Homes, a company that flips homes, with 14 locations across the nation.

“It was a big decision, the time part of it, but we feel pretty passionate about Bristol needing something like this,” Matt Lavinder said. “For us personally, probably our biggest complaint about Bristol is we don’t have something like this. We don’t have that third place.”

There are plans for more. The weight room on the second floor is still being used, while the adjoining room overlooking the indoor courts will be converted into a sports pub called The Third Half. He said that same location was the home of Ed’s Pizza back in the 1980s, when memberships numbered more than 300.

There will also be room for exercise classes, and there are four batting cages that could eventually be opened back up for use.

“This was a hopping place apparently. A lot of those members are still here and they tell us about how important it was. Their families just lived here. They would watch each other play, watch their kids, their kids would watch them,” he said. “I was in Europe a few years in the Netherlands and somebody explained their concept of the third half.