BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee City Council voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a zoning amendment which allows for full-service restaurants and limited-service eating places to open in R-3 multi-family residential districts via a special use permit.

The introduction of the new special use permit comes in response to a proposed gastro-pub and restaurant in the clubhouse at the old Country Club of Bristol on Old Jonesboro Road.

Vince Turner, the mayor of Bristol, Tennessee, explained why the council opted for a special use permit instead of a rezoning order and highlighted that the special permit allows for the Planning Commission to have more control over the rules and requirements regarding what businesses can and can’t do if they open their doors in residential districts.

“Our Planning Commission has recommended a special use permit rather than a rezoning in order to maintain the use of the property in exactly the same manner it has served the city for several decades,” Turner said.

“Through the special use permit, the Planning Commission is able to adopt additional rules and requirements by which the restaurant must operate. These rules include areas such as restrictions on the hour’s operation, noise, lighting, fencing and other natural buffering, just to name a few,” He said.

Several residents of Tara Hills, a residential community located by the Country Club of Bristol, shared their concerns with the Bristol, Tennessee, Council regarding traffic and safety on Old Jonesboro Road.

Rebecca Kaufman, one of the concerned residents, emphasized the lack of sidewalks and general safety issues surrounding the old Country Club of Bristol.

“Old Jonesboro Road has no sidewalks, there’s one crosswalk between Tara Hills and the Country Club, but it’s two very faded white lines. There are two signs 20 feet on either side of that. There’s no cross marks. There’s no flashing light. It would be very unsafe,” Kaufman said.

Another resident, Pam McAllister, highlighted her concerns regarding outdoor dining and music being played in a residential area. She also emphasized her concern regarding alcohol being served.

“Almost every restaurant today has outdoor dining, and along with outdoor dining comes music and, you know, we try to sleep at night. We try to relax in a quiet residential area,” McAllister said. “It’s going to be noisy. The traffic is going to be horrendous. Not to mention the fact that I’m sure there’ll be alcohol served right beside of the swimming pool where our young people spend the evenings in the summertime.”

On the other hand, Mark Byington, who is aware of the safety and traffic concerns surrounding the site, emphasized how excited he is that residents in the area could now have a place to socialize with each other again.

“I grew up at the Country Club,” Byington said. “A lot of us are looking forward to a place like that.”